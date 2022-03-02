MOBOX Trading Down 6.7% This Week (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00006078 BTC on exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $213.51 million and approximately $69.73 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MOBOX has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.05 or 0.06781423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.74 or 1.00098231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002738 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

MOBOX Coin Trading

