Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $255.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,071,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.52. 4,840,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,654,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.97. Moderna has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.98 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.