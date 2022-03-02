Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 247.9% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $26,380.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.00402779 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

