Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,784 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.00, for a total value of $2,516,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,028 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $607.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

