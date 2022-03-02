Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 176.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,673 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,820 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.