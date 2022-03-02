Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 275 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ FV opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $51.64.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).
