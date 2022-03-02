Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,324,000 after buying an additional 460,560 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,486,000 after buying an additional 332,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.94 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

