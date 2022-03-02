Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE ARI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.