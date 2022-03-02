Morgan Stanley Acquires 74,598 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $24,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

