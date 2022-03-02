Morgan Stanley Boosts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $80.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLPG. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.
Shares of GLPG opened at $66.30 on Monday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85.
About Galapagos (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
