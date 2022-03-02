Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,811 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Energizer were worth $24,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ENR opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

