Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $25,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in HealthEquity by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -749.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.