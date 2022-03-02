Morgan Stanley Has $26.08 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American States Water were worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American States Water by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in American States Water by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

AWR opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.18. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $92.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

