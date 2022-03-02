Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $25,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 87.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 65,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 145.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,760 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $4,558,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average is $142.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

