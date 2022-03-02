Morgan Stanley Lowers Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $21.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,932,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,747,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

