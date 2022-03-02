Morgan Stanley Sells 110,807 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.52. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

