MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) Earns Under review Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their under review rating on shares of MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

Shares of MTEC stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £75.52 million and a PE ratio of -80.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.73. MTech Acquisition has a one year low of GBX 37.20 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($2.01).

Get MTech Acquisition alerts:

MTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.