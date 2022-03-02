Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Amgen by 44.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amgen by 37.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.80 and a 200 day moving average of $218.07. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

