Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 99,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,461. The company has a market capitalization of $128.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

