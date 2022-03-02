Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.61. 189,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,723. The firm has a market cap of $378.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $79,682,172.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,673,268 shares of company stock worth $930,741,599. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

