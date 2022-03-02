Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.04. 148,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,365. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.02.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

