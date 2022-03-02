Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.26. The stock had a trading volume of 363,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,274. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $305.68 and a one year high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

