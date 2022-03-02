Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NSRGY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.41. The stock had a trading volume of 265,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.42. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $105.01 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

