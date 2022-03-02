Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. 1,118,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,480,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

