MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.50

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 489090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).
The company has a market capitalization of £16.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
MySale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)
