NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 579,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,767. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.78. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.