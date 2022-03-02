NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 579,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,767. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.78. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.
