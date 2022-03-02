NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. 13,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

