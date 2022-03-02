National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $189,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 49,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $254,991.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 96,171 shares of company stock worth $541,720. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

QRHC opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

