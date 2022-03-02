National Asset Management Inc. Invests $227,000 in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 808,853 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3,708.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 647,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 630,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

