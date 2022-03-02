National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,613 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

NYSEARCA:EWSC opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26.

