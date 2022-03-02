National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.0% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after buying an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $224.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $357.34.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
