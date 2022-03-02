National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Illumina were worth $79,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $330.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.66 and a 52 week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.