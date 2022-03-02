National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $110,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 376,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 489,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

NYSE:USB opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

