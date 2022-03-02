National Pension Service Sells 4,454 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 451,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in CME Group were worth $87,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,885,000 after acquiring an additional 434,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock opened at $233.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.70 and a 200-day moving average of $217.92. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.17.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,919 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.