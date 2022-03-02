NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.82% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.50 ($4.13).

NWG stock opened at GBX 216.10 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £24.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.75 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.66.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

