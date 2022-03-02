NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.13 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.10 or 0.00025023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.13 billion and $1.35 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00190337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.00353635 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,738,189 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.