Needham & Company LLC Cuts BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $12.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s previous close.

BTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

BTRS stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $888.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after buying an additional 269,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BTRS by 1,274.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

