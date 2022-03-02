NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Critical Analysis

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.37 $9.52 million $0.01 1,974.97 American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.80 -$27.17 million N/A N/A

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NextGen Healthcare and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 1 2 3 0 2.33 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,809.90%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 0.12% 10.60% 7.25% American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25%

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

