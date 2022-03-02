NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

NICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.13.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $231.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.46.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in NICE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NICE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in NICE by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

