Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. 5,326,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,932. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

