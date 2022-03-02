NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,003,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,256,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,421 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 401,512 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 715,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 385,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 1,008.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 610,688 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

