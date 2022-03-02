NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NIKE by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.71. 122,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,654. The company has a market cap of $214.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

