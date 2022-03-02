NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 10.3% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.10. 1,889,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 53,399,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.
The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.
NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
