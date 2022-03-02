nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LASR. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

