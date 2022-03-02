Nord Finance (NORD) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.88 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002580 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $843,514.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.17 or 0.06679433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.47 or 0.99801365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,263,817 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

