Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JWN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Shares of JWN opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after buying an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordstrom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

