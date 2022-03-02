Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE:JWN traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. 1,265,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.