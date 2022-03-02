Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

