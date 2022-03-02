Northland Power Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.71.

TSE NPI opened at C$41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.97. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$47.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.99%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

