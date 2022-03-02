Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $5.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $6.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $456.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.69. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $293.26 and a 12 month high of $457.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,501 shares of company stock worth $2,554,940. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.